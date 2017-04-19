'Veep' Season 6 Premiere Recap, Plot News: Showrunner Confirms This Season Will Shut Down Selina's Political Career for Good

HBO's political satire, "Veep," premiered its sixth season on Sunday, April 16, and for those who have not watched it yet, it featured a one-year time jump after Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) huge election loss in the previous season.

Facebook/veepPromotional banner for HBO’s political satire comedy series “Veep.”

However, showrunner David Mandel is happy to fill in the gap of that missing year, confirming that Selina suffered a nervous breakdown after her historic presidential election loss.

"It destroyed her to her soul," Mandel said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that "she was the least-prepared person in the world to lose the presidency."

In its season 6 premiere, Selina is making public appearances once again and has even reunited with ex-husband Andrew (David Pasquesi). She is also busy with some post-presidency projects with the help of Richard (Sam Richardson) and Gary (Tony Hale) from an office in the Bronx.

Elsewhere, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) is leading her fiance's campaign, while Jonah (Timothy Simons) intends to further his political career. He also hired Ben (Kevin Dunn) and Kent (Gary Cole) to become part of his staff.

The showrunner also explained a little bit about Amy's recent engagement to Nevada governor candidate, Buddy (Matt Oberg). "Whether she loves him or not, I'm not really sure if Amy can even answer that, but what she does love is a campaign," he said.

The EP says it may seem like Amy chose her fiance over Selina, but it was really just about "working for a candidate." Mandel also revealed that this was show writer, Alex Gregory's idea.

Moreover, "Veep" season 6 is really about the end of Selina's political career. Mandel shares that Selina's political window has closed in on her, and that the season will be about what she will do next to move on from that career.

"If I can't be president and I have to be a former president, what can I do to be relevant? That's really what the season is about," Mandel said.

"Veep" airs every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.