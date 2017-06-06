'Veep' Season 6 Spoilers: Selina Goes on a Trip; Dan Pursues Jonah

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) going on a trip, while Dan (Reid Scott) attempts to get on Jonah's (Timothy Simons) good side.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode, titled "Judge," Selina will be taking a trip, though it remains to be seen how long her journey will be. It is also unknown where Selina will be going.

Meanwhile, Dan will try to win Jonah over. However, knowing him, it is because he needs something from the Congressman--specifically, an interview. It is not specified whether Dan wants to get an interview with Jonah himself or if the latter has an in with someone whom Dan is eyeing for a talk with.

Finally, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) is certain that Mike (Matt Walsh) has no direction and is not very organized, which will lead her to try and talk Selina into tasking her to oversee him.

The previous episode, which was titled "Blurb," saw Selina reuniting with Tom James (Hugh Laurie) and rekindling their brief romance. Tom has always been a complicated person in Selina's life. He was her rival, and at the same time, there was always some sexual tension between them. Fans who want to see Selina finally being happy with someone are surely hoping that her relationship with Tom will blossom.

And even though Tom is married and is expecting a kid soon, showrunner David Mandel is convinced that things are not over between Tom and Selina. In fact, that much was displayed through their little dalliance in "Blurb."

"I don't believe it's finished," Mandel teased.

As for the teaser trailer for the next episode, it showed Jonah stupidly thanking President Laura Montez (Andrea Savage) for an insult masked as a compliment. It also saw Mike at The Washington Post for reasons unknown. Lastly, Selina was informed by Amy that they have hit an obstacle with Selina's presidential library.

"Veep" season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.