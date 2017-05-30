'Veep' Season 6 Spoilers: Selina Hits a Bump With Her Library Progress; Tom James to Return Again?

The upcoming episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) struggling with the state of her library.

Facebook/veep'Veep' season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

A teaser trailer for the new episode, which is titled "Judge," was recently released. It opened with Jonah (Timothy Simons), accompanied by Kent (Gary Cole) and Ben (Kevin Dunn), in the White House Oval Office in the presence of President Laura Montez (Andrea Savage).

"Congressman, you have accomplished more in one month than most extremely stupid people do in a lifetime," Laura informed Jonah. However, being Jonah, he misinterpreted it as a compliment.

"That's very kind of you to say, ma'am," Jonah replied.

The next scene showed Mike (Matt Walsh) at The Washington Post's New York office, where he was asked if he knows anything about the newspaper business and its trajectory in the past decade.

"No. Not at all," Mike answered. "I just read the news on my phone. It's so much better, and it's free!"

The final scene featured Amy (Anna Chlumsky) talking to Selina about her library. Amy informed her boss that the donors are getting antsy, especially because the library has not been moving forward. She then added that they either have to get a new donation or give back the old ones.

The previous episode of "Veep" saw the return of Tom James, played by Hugh Laurie. As fans know, Selina and Tom have a very rich and rocky relationship, to say the least. However, they did sleep together in the Green Room before, and the most recent episode saw them going at it again.

"I don't believe it's finished," showrunner David Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter about Selina and Tom's relationship. "Despite the fact that Tom has a wife and baby on the way. In some ways, they're never going to be finished."

It looks like Tom may soon return, as Mandel admitted that Tom is really the only man Selina has "dated" who is an equal match to her.

"Veep" season 6 returns with a new episode on Sunday, June 11, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.