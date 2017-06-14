'Veep' Season 6 Spoilers: Selina's Book Comes Out

The upcoming penultimate episode of "Veep" season 6 will see Selina's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) book coming out at last. But as always, there will be some roadblocks.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, it is time for Selina's book to be published. After spending the whole season working on it with Mike (Matt Walsh), it is finally complete.

Meanwhile, Jonah (Timothy Simons) will prepare for a big meeting that he has, though it remains to be seen who else will be attending or is involved. Finally, Dan (Reid Scott), Ben (Kevin Dunn) and Kent (Gary Cole) will meet for a drink later on.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Selina in a crisis and asking her staff who hates her enough to do this to her. It can be assumed that Selina is either talking about her book or some articles written about her. The previous episode saw Mike making the huge mistake of leaving his diary, which is chock-full of details about Selina's personal life and thoughts, at The Washington Post office.

"Leon is not necessarily publishing a book, but he has certainly got some good articles to write," showrunner David Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter.

After Selina asked her question, her staff fired away with the names of all the people who dislike the former President. The promo clip also saw Jonah playing basketball with his colleagues and arguing that he gets first pick. He used that advantage to select an African-American colleague as a member of his team. When he asked why he was chosen, Jonah reasoned out that it's "because you're so tall," though it is obvious that he is not.

Finally, Amy (Anna Chlumsky) convinced Selina to let her do something because she "can be very flirtatious." However, her attempt to display how flirtatious she was does not go over well with Selina.

"Veep" season 6 airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.