'Veep' Season 7 Cast News, Spoilers: Usman Ally to Return as Al Jaffar; Will He and Selina Get Back Together?

Facebook/veep 'Veep' season 6 recently concluded.

When HBO's "Veep" returns for its seventh season next year, fans can expect to see a familiar face reprising his role.

Showrunner David Mandel recently told TVLine that Usman Ally, who played Qatari ambassador Al Jaffar in season 6, will be back.

"We haven't seen the last of him," Mandel revealed. "Usman has been so good."

It can be recalled that Jaffar and Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) struck up a romance in season 6 after meeting in Qatar. It was obvious that their relationship was a serious one, going on vacations together and even sharing the same views. However, when Selina decided to run for president of the United States again in the season 6 finale, she knew she had to end things with him because of their religious differences.

Selina's tearful reaction after breaking up with Jaffar was pure and real. It was clear that she really had feelings for him, but she has always been a woman who puts her career first.

Mandel did not reveal, though, whether Jaffar's return meant that he and Selina would reconcile. In the world of "Veep," anything can happen. This is particularly evidenced by Jonah's (Timothy Simons) running for president after receiving the backing of Sherman Tanz (Jonathan Hadary). For a politician with little experience and questionable morals, Jonah's throwing his hat into the race will definitely make for an interesting seventh season.

Elsewhere, the season 6 finale saw Mike (Matt Walsh) being fired and replaced with Leon West (Brian Huskey). Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Mike had become a teacher. However, as Mandel previously revealed, Walsh will still reprise his role in the upcoming season and he already has a storyline planned for his character.

Aside from Mike, Selina's old team is back together to help her again run for the presidency. And because she has been given credit for freeing Tibet, she has a good shot at the title this time.

"Veep" season 7 is expected to air in 2018.