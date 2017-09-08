'Veep' Season 7 News: Why It's the Last Season

Facebook/Veep Promotional picture for HBO series "Veep"

After garnering the attention of TV fanatics and winning a staggering number of rewards, recent reports have revealed that HBO series "Veep" is coming to an end with the seventh and final season scheduled to be released next year.

The decision was made by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who plays as the series' protagonist in Selina Meyer, and executive producer David Mandel.

"The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet," HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said in a statement, as reported by Deadline. "We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers' choice to bring Selina Meyer's journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim."

Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus recently reached out to The Hollywood Reporter to share some details on the unexpected end of the critically acclaimed series. According to the actress, the decision was bittersweet because she had fun playing the role of Selina and being with the cast.

However, the current storyline of "Veep" felt like it was time for it to end to prevent themselves from being repetitive and boring. "Veep" season 7 has begun production, with shooting scheduled to start on Oct. 16.

The final season of the HBO series will have 10 episodes. Although there were rumors that another five were added, Mandel has previously expressed that the production team did not think that it was necessary. On a lighter note, fans were comforted when Louis-Dreyfus herself expressed that she would not let the loving and supportive community down by bringing anything less than her best. Fans are expecting to laugh and cry their hearts out in the last season of "Veep."

"Veep" was created by Armando Iannucci, who was succeeded by Mandel after the fourth season. There is no release date yet for "Veep" season 7," but fans are expecting to have it early next year.