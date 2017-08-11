'Veep' Season 7 Plot News, Air Date: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Teases New Stories

Facebook/veep 'Veep' season 7 will return to HBO in 2018.

"Veep" will not return to television screens until next year, but the writers are already working on the stories for next season.

This much was revealed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who stars in the show as Selina Meyer. The season 6 finale concluded with Selina back on top, announcing her candidacy for president of the United States. This time, Selina has more of a chance at winning because of the recent revelation that she was responsible for freeing Tibet.

Now that Selina will be back on the campaign trail, the writers of the show have begun working out what is in store for the former President and her staff.

"Our writers are just breaking down story now and trying to get an outline going, which is the way Mandel likes to manage the room — which seems to work very well," the Emmy Award-winning actress told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "We have an over-arching idea and now it's just a question of getting a s***-ton of details and character stuff in there. Smaller stories within stories."

Louis-Dreyfus also revealed that they have already started doing more research by speaking to people who are involved in politics.

"We've been talking to some journalists," she said. "We're talking to the people who wrote Shattered [Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign] and we're talking to one of [Barack] Obama's speechwriters. It's all starting up."

And while Selina may be back on track, Louis-Dreyfus warned that not everything will continue to go well for her character. There have always been ups and downs for Selina, so it will be exciting to find out what sort of negative things will be in store for her.

Fans can also expect to see Jaffar (Usman Ally) again, as showrunner David Mandel previously revealed that he will be back. It remains to be seen what this means when it comes to his relationship with Selina.

"Veep" season 7 will premiere in 2018.