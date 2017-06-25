'Veep' Season 7 Release Date News: 'Groundbreaking' Win for Selina Meyer

HBO's political satire comedy series "Veep" is now on its season finale, which unsurprisingly will still be about the presidential library. The episode was written and directed by showrunner David Mandel and will air this Sunday.

HBOSelina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) will try to work on her legacy in season 6.

The trailer for the finale shows Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) proclaiming her youth to the rag tag team that is her staff. This might not have any connection to the episode itself, which will focus mainly on the unveiling of the presidential library.

Titled "Groundbreaking," the finale will feature the final moments prior to the reveal of the building that has been the focus of much of the show's episodes. This is good for the ex-president since she can now add the library to her list of achievements, which hasn't seen much action.

It was certainly a wild sixth season for "Veep," especially after the plot was heavily modified due to the results of the recent presidential election. The show had already finalized the script during the summer of last year and unsurprisingly, included not one scene poking fun at the real POTUS.

Now with season 7 already given the greenlight, Mandel will have to incorporate the current political landscape for next season. Surely with so many intrigues and controversies surrounding the Trump administration, funny material will never be in short supply.

The original cast will also be returning next season, having already signed deals with HBO. Along with staying for one more season, the cast also received pay raises, which is fitting, given that their performance allowed the show to snatch a few Emmy's during its six season run.

No set date has been released regarding the season 7 premiere, but judging from the last six seasons, fans can expect it to be back by April next year. Until then, be sure to catch the season 6 finale of "Veep," Sunday June 25, 10:30 p.m. ET.