'Veep' Season 7: Series Renewed, Show to Kick Off with Selina Meyer's Campaign for Presidency

In contrast to the fantastic political scenarios of "Game of Thrones," "Veep" is the HBO series that shows a more realistic version of how the government operates. The finale of "Veep" season 6 presented an opportunity for the series to go back to where it all began. Of course, that is if the series is renewed for season 7.

Facebook/Veep"Veep" stars main protagonist Selina Meyer played by award-winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Fortunately for fans of "Veep," the series was renewed for a seventh season back in May, as reported by Deadline. Although no official release date has been announced, the series is expected to make a comeback sometime in 2018. "Veep" is set to feature the main protagonist, Selina Meyer, who is played by award-winning Julia Louis-Dreyfus, once again campaigning for a position in the White House.

The finale of "Veep" season 6 featured a chance for Selina's ensemble to be back together in a campaign that will hopefully award her the much-coveted spot in the White House. After having her name redeemed due to her efforts in Tibet, Selina has been ruthless in her personal life, most recently seen in how she let go of her boyfriend because the general consensus was that dating a Muslim would be counterproductive in terms of her political aspirations.

"That's who she is. She had the happy ending. People always complain, 'Why couldn't she have a happy ending?' She could have had a happy ending," showrunner David Mandel told The Hollywood Reporter. "She could have had a library at Yale, very prestigious, could have been flying around the globe with Jaffar solving international issues wherever, and she could have been really, really happy. And she threw it in the garbage."

Mandel also disclosed a hint that "Veep" season 7 will feature more of Iowa instead of D.C. as part of Selina's campaign to win presidency. Furthermore, the next season will kick off with scenes to show the early parts of her campaign trail. Mandel imparts a word of warning: Just because the campaign is going well does not mean the people would want her to be president.