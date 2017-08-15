'Venom' Movie News: Riz Ahmed to Join Cast as Popular Marvel Character

Sony Pictures Venom a.k.a. Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) in 'Spider-Man 3'

With the movie "Venom" currently in the works, new reports reveal that actor Riz Ahmed is in talks with its creators to join the cast of the upcoming film. His role in the movie has yet to be revealed, but rumor has it he will play a popular character from Marvel Comics.

Previously, Sony announced that "Venom" would be a standalone film and would not be part of the "Spider-Man" universe. Directed by Ruben Fleischer and top-billed by Tom Hardy, the upcoming film will be written by "Jumanji" and "The Dark Tower" writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker, respectively, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach.

Casting updates about the new film are still sparse, but recent reports claim that the role for which Ahmed is now being tapped is also associated with other actors, such as "Doctor Who's" Matt Smith, "Game of Thrones'" Pedro Pascal and "Red Sparrow's" Matthias Schoenaerts.

As "Venom" starts filling up its primary cast, reports about Hardy's role also started to circulate recently, as it was revealed that the actor would portray the Eddie Brock version of Venom. In the last chapter of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Spider-Man 3," it was Topher Grace who breathed life into the character.

Ahmed has yet to confirm what role he will play in the upcoming film. Should he sign on to "Venom," he will be the only confirmed cast member aside from lead star Hardy.

Since Venom debuted in 1988, the character has only appeared in a movie once and this was in "Spider-Man 3." In the comics, he has appeared several times alongside other popular Marvel characters like Iron Man, Deadpool and Hulk.

"Venom" is still in its early stages of production so fans should stay tuned for more reports about its plot and cast. The movie is set to hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.