'Venom' Release Date, Cast News: Tom Hardy Plays Titular Role

Tom Hardy will portray the titular role in the upcoming standalone film "Venom."

REUTERS/Benoit TessierCast member Tom Hardy poses during a photocall for the film ''Mad Max: Fury Road'' out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015.

Through a social media post, Sony Pictures confirmed that Hardy will play Eddie Brock, aka Venom, while the movie is slated to be released on Oct. 5 next year. Meanwhile, the studio has also revealed that the film's production starts in fall.

The Oct. 5, 2018 premiere slot was originally occupied by "Aquaman," which has since been moved to a later release date in the holiday season of the same year. On the other hand, "Zombieland" director Ruben Fleischer is reportedly in "final negotiations" with Sony Pictures to helm the 2018 "Venom" film.

Alex Kurtzman, writer of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 and director of THE MUMMY reboot will be at the helm of Sony's VENOM. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) March 16, 2017

Earlier in March, there was an initial report from the box office organization Exhibitor Relations that "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" writer Alex Kurtzman would sit in the director's chair for "Venom."

However, it was shortly taken back as Sony clarified that Kurtzman "is no longer involved" in the film, while adding that Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner of the "Jumanji" reboot movie will sit as writers.

With "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to premiere this summer, Sony Pictures is introducing a new roster of characters for the franchise. This means the release of the standalone "Venom" film is a clear hint that the studio has plans for the continuity of the new era of "Spider-Man" films.

Venom has always been a vital villain character since its introduction to the comics version of "Spider-Man" in 1988. He is a Symbiote creature that constantly needs a body as host to survive.

Fans can also recall that Eddie has already been introduced in the 2007 "Spider-Man 3" film portrayed by Topher Grace.

In the said movie, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) was the first host of the Symbiote which led to his new black suit. However, after realizing that he did not simply undergo a costume change but that it is also making him feel miserable and led him to treat people badly, Peter got rid of the Symbiote, which then went to Eddie who subsequently became the hard-to-defeat antagonist Venom.