'Venom' Release Date, Casting, Latest News: Tom Hardy Tapped to Play Lead Role; Ruben Fleischer to Direct

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that Tom Hardy will be playing the lead role of Eddie Brock in the upcoming "Venom" movie, with Ruben Fleischer confirmed to direct the film project.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Tom Hardy poses at the premiere of "The Revenant" in Hollywood, California in December 2015.

In making the announcement, the studio released a photo of the actor wearing a Venom T-Shirt on the company's official Twitter account, and revealed that the upcoming film is set to be released on Oct. 5, 2018, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

In the past, Tom Hardy appeared in films like "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Inception," and in the 2012 movie "The Dark Knight Rises" as the DC Comics supervillain Bane. He will also be seen this summer in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming movie, "Dunkirk."

According to a report by ComingSoon.Net, the character of Venom will hail from Sony's Marvel Universe of characters and he will not be in a spinoff of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Sony had permitted the superhero character of Spider-Man to be played by Tom Holland.

Avid Avrad and Matt Tolmach will be serving as the film project's producers along with Amy Pascal. Palak Patel and Eric Fineman, on the other hand, will be overseeing the project for Columbia Pictures.

Script for the "Venom" movie will be penned by writers Scott Rosenberg of "Pain & Gain" and "Jumanji" and Jeff Pinker of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Venom previously appeared on the big screen back in 2007 in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3, with Topher Grace portraying the villainous character. Since then, rumors about a solo "Venom" film have persisted over the years, but various efforts to make the project happen have failed to come to fruition.

A spinoff focusing on Venom was set to be directed by Alex Kurtzman back in 2013, but for the current film project about the character, the filmmaker is reportedly no longer attached to serve as director.

