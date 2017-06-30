'Venom' Spoilers, News: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Will Not Appear in Sony Film

Marvel president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will not appear in Sony's upcoming "Venom," the next installment in its extended "Spider-Man" universe.

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Spider-Man not joining "Venom" film

At the premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on Wednesday, June 28, Variety asked Feige if Holland's web-slinging hero will be featured in "Venom." Feige answered with a resounding, "No."

"No, I think folk there are making a great Venom movie and I don't know much about it, but I know they're off to a good start with Tom Hardy," he added.

Venom is one of Spider-Man's toughest adversaries. And the character will be the central figure in Sony's upcoming movie.

Fans started speculating about Holland's crossover to Sony's extended universe because Sony exec Amy Pascal played coy when she was asked about it during a recent press junket. A number of fans were led to believe its possibility.

Pascal recently stated that the film will be an extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), although the characters are not bound to cross over. They are set in the same reality.

The upcoming flick will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. More details about it should be revealed when production starts in the fall.

The latest "Spider-Man" film also features Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, and Bokeem Woodbine.

Holland's "Spider-Man" will appear in the next "Avengers" movie, titled "Infinity War." He is set to appear alongside the usual band of heroes and a few new additions to the forthcoming installment.

During the same interview, Feige revealed that they are currently filming in Atlanta for "Avengers: Infinity War," and it is going great. The Marvel exec teased that the flick will see superhero pairings, ones that have yet to be featured on the MCU.

"Venom" is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.