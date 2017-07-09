Venus Williams Car Accident Latest News: Surveillance Footage Exonerates Tennis Champ

(Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann) File Photo: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 USA's Venus Williams during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Surveillance footage showing the fatal car crash involving Venus Williams has convinced authorities that the professional tennis player is not at fault.

The Palm Beach Gardens police said in a statement obtained by Sun Sentinel that Williams "lawfully entered" the intersection and was cut off by a Nissan Altima making a left turn.

At the same time, a Hyundai driven by Linda Barson was approaching a red light to Williams' right and continued when the signal turned green, causing it to smash directly to the front right of the tennis champ's car.

Drugs and alcohol did not play a part in the accident and both drivers claimed to have a green light. Barson and his 78-year-old husband Jerome Barson were injured, but the latter died two weeks after the accident due to internal injuries.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, saying that she was "driving carelessly and recklessly." Their attorney Michael Steinger claims, as per The Guardian, that Williams caused the crash by "violating the Barsons' right of way."

There is nothing that disputes Ms. Williams was in the intersection on a red light, and the witnesses clearly confirm the Barsons had a green light and lawfully entered the intersection.

Malcolm Cunningham, the attorney representing Williams, retorted that it is Barson who is at fault. He explained that she "had the right to proceed through the intersection and other vehicles including those with a red light changing to green, were obligated to yield the right of way." He added that Williams is "deeply saddened" by the loss of the Barson family.

Williams is currently competing at Wimbledon and has just advanced after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka. When asked about the car crash a few days ago, Williams broke down in tears and had a hard time talking about the matter.