Venus Williams Car Accident Latest News: Tennis Champion Finally Speaks on Deadly Crash

Venus Williams recently released her first press statement after being involved in a car accident that led to a 78-year-old's death.

On Friday, Williams broke her silence on the car crash that occured on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She posted a short statement on the incident, noting that she is praying for the family of Jerome Barson, who died following the crash.

"I am devasted and heartbroken by this accident," she wrote on Facebook. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

Reuters/Christian Hartmann FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 USA's Venus Williams during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens

According to reports, witnesses told investigators that the 37-year-old ran a red light while driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, resulting to the crash. The other car was being driven by Barson's wife Linda, who told the police that she was heading to an intersection going west when Williams unexpectedly made a move going north. The elderly victim's wife claimed that she ended up colliding into William's car because she had no time to react and avoid her.

Williams is being sued by Barson's family for wrongful death. The lawsuit accuses the athlete of failing to yield the right of way while passing through an intersection, with the traffic light still red.

According to reports, Barson suffered head trauma and spinal injuries, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed in the ICU. After 14 days, he had not shown signs of recovery and tragically died. His wife, on the other hand, sustained broken bones and other minor injuries. A police report obtained by TMZ revealed that Williams was the one responsible for the crash.

"[Venus] is at fault for violating the right of way of [the other driver]," reads the report.

In the same report, authorities also said they did not find any proof that Williams was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the incident happened. There is no evidence that she was distracted by an electronic device as well.