Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash Updates: Tennis Superstar 'Heartbroken' as She Faces Wrongful-Death Lawsuit

Venus Williams faces a hard battle in court after the family of Jerome Barson, 78, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit. They claimed the tennis superstar was at fault when her car crashed against Barson's vehicle on June 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The suit, filed on Friday, cited Williams's reckless driving crushed the family car's windshield and damaged the rear around the driver's side. The windows at the back were also shattered and the impact caused serious injuries to Barson and his wife, Linda, who was the driver.

Barson, however, died 14 days after hospitalization and on the day his wife turned 68. Reports stated he suffered "massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage" due to the accident. Learning of his death, Williams issued a statement on Facebook saying she's "devastated and heartbroken." She also extended her sympathies to the family.

Lawyers for the Barson said they are still obtaining more evidence against Williams from video cameras around the vicinity, which was near the tennis champion's residence. Witnesses said in police reports that Williams failed to stop at a red light.

Williams told the police, however, that she did not see the Barsons' car coming through and was unhurt from the accident. "The police report estimated that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her," lawyer F. Malcolm Cunningham Jr. said in defense of his client. Williams will not likely be charged criminally and it's also unclear how much the family expects from the lawsuit as no amount was stipulated.

Williams has had driving violations before, according to Newsweek. She was accosted by authorities for driving without insurance in 2011 and again in 2013 for driving with a suspended license. The Grand Slam winner is currently competing at Wimbledon in London and will be in the city for a few more weeks.