Verizon New Prepaid Plans June 2017 Review: Pricing Tier Starts at an Affordable $40, But There's a Catch

Verizon will roll out its new prepaid plans beginning Tuesday, June 6, for its U.S. subscribers. The new tier will start at a low offer of $40. But while this seems affordable, there are some changes in the coverage interested users need to know before opening a new line.

Facebook/Verizon Verizon subscribers will get to enjoy a more affordable data and pricing scheme by June 6.

Previously, Verizon subscribers can pick from two kinds of prepaid plans: 2 GB for $40 and 7 GB for $50. But as the company introduced a new unlimited $80 prepaid data plan, Verizon made a few adjustments to their pricing scheme and increased the data coverage.

Verizon users will now have an option to choose from a monthly prepaid phone service starting at 3 GB for $40, 7 GB for $50 and 10 GB for $60, as per its official site. In addition to the low packages, customers can also avail of a cash back amounting to $100 if they open a new account.

Apart from these enticing offers, any unused data from either plans can be rolled over to add to the next month's usage. Users can also avail of any of the plans without credit checking or a required long-term contract with the company.

There's reportedly a downside to these offers despite their affordability as Verizon will only provide the streaming video service for up to 480p quality, regardless of the plan the subscriber chooses. When the network is congested, users of these prepaid plans won't also receive priority data output from the company versus other subscribers. This means they can expect a throttled speed at 128kbps, especially if they have used up their plan's limit. If a user isn't particularly heavy on video streaming, however, the new prepaid plans will be more than enough.

As with previous services, these packages still include Mobile Hotspot support, so users can tether their phones to their laptop. They also include unlimited texts covering some 200 countries and unlimited calls to anywhere in the U.S., Canada or Mexico. If interested, users can convenienty sign-up and choose for the plan online.