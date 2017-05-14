Vice President Mike Pence Invites Christian Group Selah to Sing in Nation's Capital

During a recent missions banquet held by Provision International, Vice President Mike Pence was reportedly so moved by the music of popular contemporary Christian trio Selah that he invited them to Washington, D.C.

(Photo: Allan Hall/Facebook)Selah pose with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, at Provision International, Billings, Montana, May 12, 2017.

The 2017 Missions Banquet held on May 12 in Billings, Montana, was a one night event to raise money to make a difference in people's lives, both at home and abroad. According to their website, Provision International is a "Christian ministry of outreach that strives to meet the needs of the Earth's less fortunate and downtrodden populace."

This year's special guest for the event featured founder of Turning Point Radio and TV, senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church, David Jeremiah, and musical guest Selah, Pence's appearance was not promoted but Selah could not help but share their experience with vice president.

"Y'all It's been quite a day. We are singing tonight in Billings, Montana. As we were flying out this morning, Amy Grant was on our flight so I chatted with her at the gate before we all boarded — LOVE her! The speaker tonight is Dr. David Jeremiah. I have many of his books. He said some very kind things about my piano playing to me (we sang a few songs before he spoke). Then look who else showed up (see the attached photo)!! Vice President Pence and his wife chatted with us for a bit and they are fans of ours," Selah member Allan Hall excitedly recalled.

The pianist explained that Pence punched him on the shoulder and said, "'You guys are a big deal!'"

To which Selah member Amy Perry responded, 'Well, we don't have a team of Secret Service agents following us around," Hall recounted, adding that Pence's wife, Karen, replied, saying, "Be glad!"

"He wants us to come sing in Washington, so we'll see!" Hall said. "So, I'd say it's been a pretty cool day! I certainly didn't think I'd be chatting with Amy Grant and the vice president when I woke up this morning!"

During their Provision International performance, Selah said Karen Pence even sang some of the lines in their song "You Raise Me Up." Selah's remake of the popular song went to No.1 on Billboard's Christian charts in 2004 and was included on their album Hiding Place.

Along with supporting missionaries at Provision International, Pence, a devout believer, attended the first ever World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians last week in Washinton, D.C. that was hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

While there, he assured the 600 victims and advocates from 130 countries that President Donald Trump is in full support of persecuted Christians around the world. He noted that both he and the president pray for them.

Pence, called President Trump a "champion" of religious freedom and maintained that his presence signifies the president's "tangible commitment to reaffirm America's role as a beacon of hope and light and liberty, to inspire the world."