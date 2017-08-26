'Victoria' Season 2 News: Monarchs' Relationship to Be More Passionate Yet Volatile

"Victoria" returns for its second season this Sunday night. Creator Daisy Goodwin and executive producer Damien Timmer teased a few details about the on-screen romance of real-life couple Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes.

Facebook/VictoriaSeries/ "Victoria" season 2 returns on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9:05 p.m. on ITV

Speaking to Express.co.uk, the execs had nothing but words of praise for Coleman and Hughes' portrayal of the monarchs. The creator said that they have always been convincing as a married couple.

Goodwin also talks about what fans should expect from their heightened romance.

"We sort of imagine Victoria and Albert as this sort of sweet Victorian couple, all the pictures are her looking up at him adoringly and him looking off into the distance." She continued, "but actually, they were always having the most incredible rows."

According to the creator, the late Queen would lock the door against him. And he, too, would do so if he had the chance. She says that their relationship was as "volatile" as it was "passionate."

Furthermore, their marital issues were not secret. They argued even in public. At one time, Victoria threw a glass at Albert in front of everyone.

The reappearance of Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell) might cause more sparks to fly between the royal couple, Timmer hinted. Although he will bring quite a lot of drama, his scenes are also filled with "unexpected twists and turns."

Struggling to balance the life of a monarch with being a wife and a new mother, Victoria will seek the help of Melbourne.

In an interview with Express, Coleman said that Victoria will seek a father figure to help her get through domestic as well as her political duties.

When Melbourne appears in episode 2, Albert will think that his return is not the best decision. However, according to Hughes, once the problems are resolved, he will not be as bothered about his comeback.

"Victoria" season 2 premieres Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9:05 p.m. on ITV.