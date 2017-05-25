'Victoria' Season 2 Spoilers: New Teaser Released on Queen Victoria's 198th Birth Anniversary

"Victoria" gave fans a brief glimpse into the upcoming second season of the historical drama, and just in time for a historic day. On Monday, May 22, ITV released a short teaser trailer for "Victoria" season 2 on the 198th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria.

Facebook/masterpiecepbsA promo image for "Victoria" as a feature photo on the official Facebook account of Masterpiece PBS

The clip showed Queen Victoria, played by English actress Jenna Coleman, together with Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) who are happily admiring their infant daughter at the baptism ceremony. The special chemistry between the two could be noticeable here, given the fact that Coleman and Hughes are also in a relationship in real life.

This scene carries over the conclusion of "Victoria" season 1, when the royal couple welcomed their firstborn daughter in the finale, according to The Daily Mirror. Their daughter is also named Victoria, and she was born during the last episode of season 1.

The second season run of "Victoria" is set to air this autumn, continuing the story from where the first season left off with a brief gap of around two and a half months. The "Victoria" season 2 teaser, released on Queen Victoria's 198th birthday, showed the couple happily married and looking after their child, but challenges loom ahead for the royal pair.

Daisy Goodwin, executive producer and show creator, spoke to Radio Times about what lies ahead for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as they face their new role as parents. "Victoria and Albert are facing the challenge of being new parents and Victoria is not very keen on motherhood," Goodwin said.

Dame Diana Rigg, who also plays Olenna Tyrell in "Game of Thrones," will also be joining "Victoria" in its second season. Her portrayal will be familiar to many "Game of Thrones" fans as she plays another outspoken royal, this time as the Duchess of Buccleuch.

The Duchess will serve as Queen Victoria's new mistress of the robes, and she will, no doubt, offer her advice to the young mother, whether she is asked about it or not.