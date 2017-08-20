'Vikings' Renewal News: Season 6 Confirmed by Casting Calls?

Facebook/Vikings A promotional image for "Vikings" season 5.

"Vikings" creators Michael Hirst promised the fans this year that the historical drama series is definitely going to continue through a sixth season.

Now, it looks like he will indeed be fulfilling that promise as casting calls have been announced for "Vikings" season 6. While the fifth season has yet to land, filming for the sixth has been scheduled to begin this fall, and the production is set to hire tons of extras by the end of this month.

They are reportedly looking for extras to play the roles of "fishermen, carpenters, craftspeople, farmworkers, axe men/women, skilled swords people, M&F archers, bowmen & women, M&F rowers, M&F sailors, ship hands & deckhands, calligraphers," and more.

The production is also going to hire extras who can speak Latin and Arab. According to Inquistr, this could suggest that Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) might still be away from his home in season 6.

As for the physical requirements, they are looking for women with any length of naturally colored hair, men with all types of haircuts especially with long hair and beards or those willing to grow these, and men and women with punk-style haircuts. Another requirement is for all men and women to not have any visible tattoos.

The auditions are said to take place on Aug. 29 and 30. Interested actors must be willing to work in Ireland.

Despite the casting calls, there is still no official confirmation from History whether or not "Vikings" has been renewed for season 6. However, Hirst said at San Diego Comic-Con last month that the network needs to order a sixth season because he has already been writing the episodes for it.

Meanwhile, "Vikings" season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29, on History. It will start off with (Alex Høgh Andersen) upholding his rule over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) sits on the throne as Queen of Kattegat.