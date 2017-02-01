'Vikings' Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers: Ivar the Boneless Meets His Match in Finale

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Things will come to a head in "Vikings" season 4, episode 20, "The Reckoning," which will mark the end of the historical drama's explosive season.

History/Jonathan HessionA promotional still from "Vikings" season 4

The season ender will also introduce a new character played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers, whose entrance to the series has many fans of the show excited.

In "Vikings" season 4, episode 20, Heahmund is believed to serve as the right-hand man of Prince Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) and will spell trouble for Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen).

Heahmund's highly anticipated arrival in the "Vikings" season 4 finale will establish him as a force to be reckoned with and a pain in the neck of the Vikings in the upcoming season.

Show creator Michael Hirst described Heahmund in an interview with Entertainment Weekly as a "wild card" much like the man that portrays him.

"He's a man of Wessex, and he's gonna come in as a worthy opponent to Ivar," Hirst said. "His whole life is about deeply passionate commitments," he went on to say.

As the Vikings make an effort to hold on to the domination they held in the previous episode, "Prince Aethelwulf finds himself subject to the Vikings' battle master plan" as the synopsis teases.

Fans will remember that Ivar hatched a brilliant plan that allowed them to get the better of the Saxons. With the army dealt with, their leader becomes their next target.

"Vikings" season 4, episode 20 will also see King Ecbert (Linus Roache) shy away from the war as he himself hatches a plan.

The warfare will certainly claim more victims. Hirst teased in a separate chat with Entertainment Weekly that "death comes to important people" so a major character might end up biting the dust soon.

The "Vikings" season 4 finale, episode 20, "The Reckoning," airs Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.