'Vikings' Season 4 Recap, Upcoming Season Plot News: Season 5 Already in the Works; Season 6 Is Certain

When one talks about barbaric warfare and history, it is hard not to think of History Channel's "Vikings," which just ended with an explosive season finale. After hooking everyone in a 20-episode-long season, the culmination was a big cliffhanger, which obviously is meant to create interest for the upcoming seasons.

History official website With "Vikings" season 4 over, season 5 is already in production, and one can expect even more bloodshed.

As fans can recall, the sons of Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) have united to avenge their father's death. They set out to look for King Ecbert (Linus Roache) who was seen camping out in a deserted castle. Upon finding him, they exacted their revenge by seeing him die.

After doing so, the question was what to do next after Ecbert's demise. The brothers have been in a deep squabble that in the spur of the moment and caused by anger, Ivar (Alex Høgh) threw an ax straight at his brother Sigurd (David Lindström). If that's not enough, Helga (Maude Hirst) also died in the hands of her adopted daughter, making for three deaths to be witnessed by viewers.

With that being the end of season 4, series creator Michael Hirst told Variety what season 5's plot will be. "I think if memory serves Season 5 begins with the burial of Sigurd, and Ivar is weeping and saying he never meant to do it," Hirst said. "But his murder of Sigurd splits the brothers — they split up into different camps ... Viking society is all about winning and being famous, and it's very aggressive and ambitious, so you kind of know they're going to be in conflict with each other."

With this being said, it can be expected that the upcoming season will be filled with bloodshed and more carnage. The only question now is who's next to bite the dust, and who's going to dish out the hurt to whoever goes.

Season 4 has been very well received by the viewing public, amassing a whopping 92 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Its success obviously brings in the early development of season 5, and is already enough to secure season 6.

Hirst confirmed this to The Hollywood Reporter. "All I can say at the moment is we're shooting season five, but it will certainly go into season six," he said.

"Vikings" season 5 is expected sometime in late 2017.