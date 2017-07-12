'Vikings' Season 5 Plot Rumors: Travis Fimmel Not Returning; Lagertha to Meet Her End as Floki Finds New Calling in Iceland?

YouTube/HISTORY A screenshot of Danish actor Alex Høgh playing the role of Ragnar’s crippled son, Ivar the Boneless, in “Vikings.”

"Vikings" season 5 has been rumored to premiere by the end of this year. But fans have already begun churning out speculations about what the upcoming installment might bring.

Is Travis Fimmel, who has played the role of the legendary Viking, Ragnar, for four seasons, returning? Will Ragnar's most trusted friend and shipwright, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), find his new calling in Iceland? Will the current queen of Kattegat, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), soon meet her end in the hands of one of Ragnar's sons? And could this son be Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), whose desire to avenge his mother's death has not yet subsided?

Many old timers were killed off in the previous season, and it seems that none of them will be returning for the fifth in whatever capacity. Fimmel, for one, has already told Gold Derby in an interview that his character's exit from the show has long been overdue. Ragnar was, after all, initially slated to appear in just one season. Fimmel has lasted four.

"My character had done what he wanted in life and he also had many failings. But it felt like the perfect arc and the perfect time to go," Fimmel said.

On the other hand, Floki will embark on a journey to Iceland after having committed himself to the gods. He is seeking out his new destiny, which fans believe will be inspired by the life of historical figure Hrafna-Flóki Vilgerðarson, who was the first Norseman to journey out to Iceland of his own volition. His story has been chronicled in the "Landnámabók" manuscript.

This said book, the title of which translates to "Book of Settlements," is a medieval Icelandic wok that records in detail the Norse settlement in Iceland during the 9th and 10th centuries CE.

As for Lagertha, the teaser trailer released by History may have just hinted her impending end. The trailer opens with The Seer (John Kavanagh) warning the Queen of Kattegat that the consequences of Ragnar's death are just about to play out, and that there is no way of altering her fate, nor the fate of everyone else in Ragnar's circle.

The following scenes depict one bloody battle after another, involving each of Ragnar's sons. There is also a brief glimpse of the much-anticipated confrontation between the violent Ivar and the warrior priest, Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Will Ivar finally meet his match? What else is there to look forward to in the development of Ragnar's most celebrated son?

"Determined, still angry, violent, but also in love," Andersen told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "He's completely out of touch with reality and his emotions," he added.

Will this detachment and thirst for blood eventually drive him towards exacting revenge on the woman who killed his mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland)?

History has yet to announce a definite release date for "Vikings" season 5.

