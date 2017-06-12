'Vikings' Season 5 Premiere, News: History Orders 20 Episodes for New Season; Ragnar's Saga Continues Without Him

The home of "Vikings" has ordered 20 episodes for the new season of the show. Meanwhile, Ragnar's (Travis Fimmel) saga will be continued by his sons even though he has departed.

Facebook/Vikings"Vikings" returns with 20 new episodes in season 5, anticipated to premiere this year.

There is no definite release date yet for the new season 5 of History's "Vikings," but fans are assured of the show's return, since the network has already ordered 20 episodes to premiere this year, Deadline reported.

However, season 4 ended only in February this year, and production for season 5 is expected to begin only this summer. Because of productions starting late in the year, it is possible that "Vikings" season 5 might not be able to premiere this year.

Meanwhile, plot details for the new season still remain scarce. But there are a few details that will give fans of the show a few hints about what they can expect in season 5.

The newest addition to the "Vikings" cast, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who plays Bishop Heahmund, will continue to become an important character in season 5, series creator and showrunner Michael Hirst confirmed previously with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Ragnar's saga will continue through his sons even though he met his death in season 4.

Hirst explained, "This is the saga of Ragnar and his sons. I didn't want to suggest to the audience that the death of Ragnar meant some huge breaking point in that saga; ... Ragnar's sons will continue the saga."

The showrunner added that Ragnar will live through his sons, and one particular offspring will become a major character in season 5, which is Ivar (Alex Andersen) the Boneless. Ivar is expected to become one of the biggest kings in "Vikings" season 5.

Another detail confirmed for season 5 is that Ragnar will not be returning in a vision or as a ghost. Fimmel explained that his character is an atheist, and that it doesn't make sense for him to come back as a ghost because of that.

"Vikings" season 5 is anticipated to premiere this year or next year on History.