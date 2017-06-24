'Vikings' Season 5 Release Date: Katheryn Winnick Teases 'Big News'; Who Is Heahmund?

Although History Channel hasn't announced the official release date for "Vikings" season 5 yet, actress Katheryn Winnick hinted that the some "Vikings" news is coming out soon.

History Channel/Jonathan HessionKatheryn Winnick in "Vikings."

Winnick, who plays shieldmaiden Lagertha on "Vikings" season 5, said the network may confirm the release date soon. In a post on her Instagram page, Winnick said they are "finishing up season 5 episodes" and that fans can expect "big news about 'Vikings' coming soon."

Moreover, "Vikings" executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan told IFTN that it's like "Vikings" season 5 will premiere on History by the end of this year.

"It'll be this year we just don't know when. It'll be towards the end of the year I think, We haven't an air date as yet but hopefully, we'll have one pretty soon," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan's statement was similar to Clive Standen's (Rollo) answer during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, where he said that the show will return on air at the end of the year.

"Vikings" season 5 will take the show on a different path as the story is expected to shift to Ragnar Lothbrok's sons. In the previous season, Ragnar died in a pit of snakes, leaving his sons to avenge his death and at the same time compete with each other to become his successor.

The show has also introduced a new character named Heahmund, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Speaking to Collider, Meyers said his character will play a crucial role on the show as it heads to the next chapter.

"There's a reason he's there, and it's a very particular reason. If he doesn't perform the duties that he's meant to perform, the story won't move the way that it's meant to move, and historically it won't get to where it needs to go," the actor said.