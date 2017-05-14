'Vikings' Season 5 Release Date, Plot News: Executive Producer Previews More Camels, Teases 'Fabulous' New Season

The upcoming fifth season of History's "Vikings" is expected to premiere later this year, but fans are already clamoring for information on what the season holds.

Facebook/Vikings'Vikings' season 5 premieres later this year.

IFTN recently sat down with executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan to talk about the new season, as well as the show's increasing popularity and release date. O'Sullivan acknowledges the comparison with HBO's "Game of Thrones," and he is not bothered by it at all. In fact, he finds it "interesting."

O'Sullivan also revealed that season 5 would have more camels because it "raises the bar tremendously" in terms of the way Vikings travel. "Our ambition, as you know there have been Viking artefacts found in North America and we'd like to end up or get to North America so that's a couple of seasons," he said.

And they have not just upped their game "tremendously," they have also done it "extensively" for the upcoming season. The show's production has taken them to Ireland, Morrocco and even Iceland.

O'Sullivan also shared that the challenge of writing for "Vikings" mainly stems from the lack of source material. Since the Vikings did not really write any of their own history--due to the fact that they did not have written language--people have an askew vision of what they are really like, especially since most content involving them were written by Christians.

"The Christian's disliked them intently because they raped and pillaged so much of their territory and people and the rest of it. So it's difficult to say we are accurate or it's different," he said.

Most of all, though, O'Sullivan teased that the fifth season is "fabulous" and will "blow your socks off." Those words are definitely exciting to read, but it looks like fans will have to wait a while before seeing if they prove true.

Previously, creator Michael Hirst previewed the premiere episode of season 5, as well as new characters joining the show.

"Vikings" season 5 is expected to premiere later this year.