'Vikings' Season 5 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Upcoming Season to Feature Heavy Action, Especially for Ivar

Facebook/Vikings A promotional image for "Vikings" season 5.

"Vikings" season 5 is scheduled to return on History channel this fall, and if there is anything to go by from the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, it is safe to say that the upcoming season will feature heavy action.

According to the trailer, the fifth season of the historical drama is likely to open with Sigurd's (David Lindström) funeral, confirming that Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) and Ragnar's (Travis Fimmel) third son did not survive their fourth son Ivar's (Alex Høgh Andersen) axe.

Ivar is also said to be going after Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) next season. However, as per International Business Times, he will also be battling against his brothers Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Björn (Alexander Ludwig), as Ivar believes victory will make him king. Will he come out victorious?

Another thing to be noted in the trailer is the distressed look on Lagertha's face, which could mean that something terrible is about to happen in front of her. As for what exactly is the reason behind her worry, since this has not been revealed yet. Fans will have to wait for this episode to air to find out what it is about.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the fifth season of "Vikings" will also be the last. This is because Winnick, who plays Lagertha, has previously questioned the possibility of a sixth season, which led to speculations that her character will meet her demise in season 5, and also due to something show creator Michael Hirst said last month at San Diego Comic-Con.

He was asked by Entertainment Weekly if season 6 will be in the works soon, to which he responded: "I have no definitive news, but I certainly hope so, because I'm writing the episodes."

The vague answer has caused speculations that the fate of the show beyond season 5, which premieres Nov. 29 on History, is uncertain.