'Vikings' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Sigurd Is Alive?

In March last year, History Channel's popular series "Vikings" was renewed for season 5. Although the cast and crew did take a year to film 20 episodes, recent spoilers and fan theories are enticing interested viewers into watching the elaborate take on Norse legends.

Facebook/Vikings Promotional picture for the TV series "Vikings."

With nothing left but the post-production process, "Vikings" season 5 is almost ready to resume where season 4 left off. In the previous season, fans saw one of Ragnar Lothbrok's (Travis Fimmel) sons, Sigurd (David Lindström), get hacked through his midsection with an axe by his brother Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen), who blew after Sigurd insulted the Boneless relentlessly. If the producers of "Vikings" were to stick to the way it was told in history, fans can expect more of Sigurd.

According to International Business Times, fan theory suggests that Sigurd may have survived the axe that Ivar introduced to his stomach. It could be that Sigurd may have fallen unconscious after the incident, left for dead in a river, found by Blaeja (Caitlin Scott), and later marries his rescuer, as was told by history itself.

Considering that the only trailer for "Vikings" season 5 featured Sigurd's funeral, many fans contested the theory. But then again, it could also be that the funeral was held without Sigurd's body.

Other than the current reigning fan theory, details about "Vikings" season 5 were revealed by executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan in an interview with IFTN earlier this month.

According to him, the reason why "Vikings" has garnered ratings is because of the production staff as much as it is because of the cast. Stephen St. Leger, for one, has risen from being a second unit director to doing five episodes for the upcoming season. With such hidden talents in the crew, one can only expect great things from the ongoing History Channel series.

No official air date has been announced but fans are expecting "Vikings" season 5 to return later this year.