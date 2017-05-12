"Vikings" Season 5 Spoilers: Filming Wraps Up; Returning Cast Hinted At by Instagram Post

The production of the fifth season of "Vikings" has just wrapped up, and the next thing that fans of the historical drama has to watch out for is the release date. This early, however, "Vikings" viewers can already get an idea of who lives on and who dies as the series continues on its season 5 run.

Facebook/VikingsA promotional image for "Vikings" season 5 used as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

Morgan O'Sullivan, executive producer of "Vikings," spoke with IFTN about their progress on the filming for the fifth season of the History series. The actors and actresses can now take a break as the production team finished filming scenes on May 8, but the grueling post-production work has just started for World 2000 Entertainment.

With a fifth season run spanning 20 episodes, just filming the episodes of "Vikings" took an entire year to complete, according to O'Sullivan. Apart from this, the production for this season took place on locations in Ireland, Iceland and Morocco. Viewers can expec the first half of the fifth season to premiere early since it can air while post-production work is being carried out for the latter ten episodes of "Vikings" season 5.

Katheryn Winnick, whose performance as Lagertha has been widely praised, posted on Instagram a photo of the cast in what could be a celebration of the end of filming for season 5. If this picture of the cast is anything to go by, fans of the historical epic can have an idea of which characters will show up in the upcoming season, as noted by Celebeat.

Present in the celebration photo were Jordan Smith, who plays Ubbe, son of Ragnar Lothbrok; and Jennie Jacques, the actress behind King Aelle's daughter, Judith.

Althered (Darren Cahill) and Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), the sons of Aethelwulf, looks to have a part to play as well, based on the said photo. Halfdan the Black (Jasper Paakkonen) and Torvi (Goergia Hirst), wife of Bjorn, appear in the image as well.