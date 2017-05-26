'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Lagertha Recalls Ragnar's Death; EP Spills Details About New Season

Filming for "Vikings" has recently ended, and new details about the historical drama's upcoming fifth season have started to emerge.

Facebook/VikingsPromotional photo for "Vikings"

Reportedly, one of the highlights of season 5 is Ragnar's (Travis Fimmel) death. Although fans will no longer see the legendary viking leader, series creator Michael Hirst recently revealed they shot a scene featuring Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) as she remembers Ragnar's death. However, only his voice as he died in the snake pit will be played in the background.

Season 5 picks up with the burial of one of Ragnar's sons, Sigurd (David Lindstrom). The show will have Ivar weeping and regretting his actions toward his brother. As fans can recall, Ivar had a violent confrontation with Sigurd at the end of season 4. Meanwhile, Rollo (Clive Standen) and Floki (Alexander Ludwig) are set to make a huge comeback in the next installment.

"Vikings" has gained a huge following over the years, with some fans even comparing the series to HBO's epic fantasy drama "Game of Thrones." Executive producer Morgan O'Sullivan spoke with IFTN earlier this month and he gave a few hints at what viewers should look forward to when the series returns for season 5.

"I think when they see season 5 it'll blow your socks off. It really is. It's fabulous," the EP shared. "It looks I just think looking at the rushes now and the cuts I'm really excited."

O'Sullivan added that the cast and crew are motivated to work even harder because they want to stand out from other shows which are also filming around the world.

"... There are 400 shows shooting in the world right now. So in order to differentiate from all those others and to stand out in the pack, we need to be better than everybody else and we need to be larger," he continued.

The fifth season of "Vikings" is expected to premiere sometime in November on History.