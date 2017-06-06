'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Who Exactly Is Bishop Heahmund?

History Channel's "Vikings" season 5 is almost here considering the cast and crew have nothing left to do but to complete the post-production process. The series creators and producers took a year to film the series set in the climate of Norse legends but if spoilers are anything to go by, it looks like fans are in for an exciting season.

Facebook/Vikings Promotional picture for the series "Vikings."

According to International Business Times, "Vikings" season 5 is set to make things interesting for Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), who was introduced in the latter parts of "Vikings" season 4. Reports say that his character is there for a very specific reason. Furthermore, he's vital to the History Channel series, so much so that if Meyers can't pull off his responsibility, the series won't be able to move forward the way it's meant to.

Considering the intellect and skills of the bishop, many are expecting a lot from Meyers. Although he did not watch "Vikings" before he was given the role, all it took was an interaction with "The Tudors" creator Michael Hirst and a chance to learn three different languages to convince him to do the part.

"I've never seen an episode of 'Vikings,' but I do know Michael Hirst because I did 'The Tudors' with him, and I knew the crew. 'Vikings' was interesting for me to do because I get to do it in three languages. I get to do it in English, Anglo-Saxon and Latin. Plus, I have an enormous amount of fighting. That was fun, in itself," Meyers told Collider.

Spoilers also indicate that Meyer's character is set to be one of the antagonists of "Vikings" season 5 along with Harald (Peter Franzen). Considering the historical reputation of "Vikings," fans are urged to catch up on the series before the release of season 5.

So far, there is no official air date yet for "Vikings" season 5. But if all goes well, fans can expect the return of the series before the year ends.