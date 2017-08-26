'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Will Ivar's Brothers Believe He Did Not Intentionally Want to Kill Sigurd?

Facebook/Vikings What lies ahead for Ivar the Boneless in "Vikings" season 5?

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) will face the repercussions of killing his brother Sigurd (David Lindström) when "Vikings" returns for season 5.

At the end of season 4, the heated discussion between Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Aslaug's (Alyssa Sutherland) children immediately escalated to the exchange of insults between Ivar and Sigurd. When pushed to his limits, Ivar grabbed an ax and tossed it straight to Sigurd's chest and killed him.

In the sneak peek of the premiere episode of season 5, Ivar appears to be struggling when he tried to convince his remaining brothers, Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø). and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), that he is very sorry for killing Sigurd.

However, it seems as if Ivar is not truly apologetic based on how he wants his brothers to perceive Sigurd's death.

"I know what you're all thinking, but it is not true," Ivar says in the sneak peek of the season premiere as reported by TV Guide. "I didn't mean to kill him. He made me kill him. He taunted me, he made fun of me, what was I supposed to do? What kind of a man taunts and tells lies about his own brother?"

Ivar also insists that he only reacted when Sigurd questioned his manhood, and claims that he only did what he had to do because of his heightened emotions. "I swear to the gods and everything that is sacred that I never meant to kill him," the crippled Ivar also stated. "Anger overcame me. And I wasn't thinking. I am truly sorry."

But since the teaser for season 5 reveals that the brothers will be pitted against each other in a massive civil war, it can be speculated that not all of them will believe that Ivar is truly repenting the death of Sigurd.

The History Channel will air the season 5 premiere of "Vikings" on Nov. 29, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. EDT.