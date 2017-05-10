Vin Diesel Gives Paul Walker a Touching Tribute at '2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards'

"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel made an emotional tribute to late actor Paul Walker at the recent 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Diesel gave the tribute as he accepted the MTV Generation Award for the "Fast and Furious" film franchise with his co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster.

FACEBOOK/The Fast and the FuriousCast of "Fast and Furious"

While accepting the award, Diesel remembered his late friend Walker, who died in a fatal car crash in California on Nov. 30, 2013. In his speech, the 49-year-old actor said he could never stand on the stage and talk about "Fast and Furious" without giving his love to his brother Pablo, referring to Walker.

"In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo. And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award," he said in his acceptance speech, adding that he hopes he has made Walker proud.

For 16 years, Diesel has played Dominic Toretto in the film franchise. That is why he could not help but reflect on his earlier days working with Walker, which earned them the Best Duo award way back in 2002.

Diesel went on to thank the directors of the franchise and Universal Pictures, as well as their fans who have supported the "Fast and Furious" films through the years. He thanked their fans for embracing the multicultural undertones of the franchise since its debut more than a decade ago.

"Most importantly, I got to thank our generation. I got to thank, a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn't matter what color your skin was or what country you are from, when you're family, you're family," he said.

Aside from the "Fast and Furious" franchise, other winners that night included Emma Watson of "Beauty and the Beast" and Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things."