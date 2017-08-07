Vin Diesel's Production Company Developing 'Miami Vice' Reboot on NBC

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Vin Diesel will reportedly produce the "Miami Vice" reboot for NBC.

A reboot of the 1980's TV drama "Miami Vice" is currently in the works at NBC, and it is being developed by none other than Vin Diesel's very own production company, One Race Television, and Chris Morgan Productions.

The original show was known to be one of the popular dramas of its generation, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas who played detectives James "Sonny" Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, respectively. From 1984 to 1989, the series was able to air a total of five seasons and more than 100 episodes.

Because of the series' unique sense of style, music and storyline, it was able to draw the interest of a lot of viewers. Considering how popular "Miami Vice" was at the time, it should not come as a surprise if the series gets a reboot today, when old TV shows and movies are getting reboots and revivals one after the other.

In 2006, a "Miami Vice" feature film was released and starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Unfortunately, it received mostly unfavorable reviews and did not do so well in the box office. Despite the disaster that the 2006 release was, Diesel's One Race Television production company was still willing to take the risk of booting up the series as it partnered with Chris Morgan Productions for the development of the "Miami Vice" reboot on NBC.

According to reports, the script for the upcoming reboot is now being written by Peter Macmanus, while he, Morgan and Diesel are the executive producers. If the project moves forward, then it is shaping up to be the latest and newest TV series reboot in recent years, following Netflix's "One Day at a Time," "Fuller House" and "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

"Miami Vice" starred Johnson, Thomas, Saundra Santiago, Edward James Olmos and Michael Talbott.

Meanwhile, the timetable for the upcoming reboot is still unknown so fans should stay tuned for more updates.