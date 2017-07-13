Viral Facebook Jayden K. Smith Warning Message a Hoax

(Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer) Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France, January 17, 2017.

Over the past few days, Facebook users have been receiving a warning about a hacker going by the name Jayden K. Smith. The message has been passed along a lot of times that it became viral.

Some users have been flooded with the same warning message that reads:

Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.

Many users were unsure of the validity of the message. After all, it is not the first time messages of warning like these plagued Facebook.

This one, however, turns out be a hoax as well. Facebook itself confirmed this in a statement they gave to CBS News through email. It reads:

We're aware that some people are sharing a forwarded message with their friends on Messenger implying that their account may be at risk. This is a hoax. Accepting a friend request on Facebook or Messenger does not give anyone control of your computer or online accounts.

Hoax like this are not new. According to fact checker website Snopes, this new one is just a variety of old fake messages that have been circulating the web for a while now.

However, Facebook users are still advised to practice caution when it comes to accepting friend requests as scammers can make fake accounts in which they get the ability to send you messages and tag you with malicious posts.