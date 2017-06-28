Viral Video Shows 'Faith Warrior' Boy Dancing in His Hospital Bed — Just After Receiving a Heart Transplant

Using his faith to give him strength, a 15-year-old boy stunned everyone when he started dancing in his hospital bed—just six days after he had a successful heart transplant.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/CHARAWN HUNTER) Amari Hall dances in his hospital bed six days after receiving a heart transplant at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

In what could only be described as a miraculous recovery, Amari Hall of Capitol Heights, Maryland showed his family and the hospital staff what a mighty faith warrior he is by doing what he likes best—dancing—almost as soon as his surgeons replaced his defective heart with a brand-new one coming from an anonymous donor, various reports said.

A video of the boy dancing in his hospital bed posted on Facebook by his aunt Charawn Hunter has gone viral, with tens of thousands of views since Hunter posted it to Facebook two months after Hall received his new heart on March 25 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

In the video, his nurses, dressed in full scrubs and surgical masks, could be seen playing a song on YouTube and joining the dance party inside the hospital room. Hall kept on dancing despite still being hooked up to chest tubes and surrounded by medical equipment.

Hall was born with a potentially deadly congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, according to his mother, Juaquinna Hall.

He had to wait for months in the hospital before receiving a new heart.

"All his life he has been a fighter," his mom told CNN. "He remained positive throughout it all."

Just a few months ago, Hall received heartbreaking news: his heart was failing and he badly needed a transplant.

His mother recalled the day when the doctors told him that he needed a heart transplant. He looked at his mom, and said, "What are you afraid of? It's my time. I need to have this done," his mother quoted him as saying.

For three months, Hall lived at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, waiting for a transplant.

The long awaited day finally came in March. As he was being wheeled into the operating room, Hall showed no fear, his aunt said.

"He made the nurses pray for him," she said. "He's really strong in his faith," CBN News reported.

The prayers obviously worked. The surgery was successful and now Hall should have many more years of dancing ahead of him.