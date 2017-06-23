Visceral's 'Star Wars' Game Storyline, Latest News: Leak Reveals Plot, Protagonist

Fans would have appreciated it if "Dead Space" developer Visceral Games teased a few details about its upcoming "Star Wars" title at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Although the studio has remained mum, a report claims to have published the game's plot details.

Facebook/StarWarsPH "Star Wars" game to be penned by Todd Stashwick

According to MakingStarWars, it has learned key information regarding Visceral's forthcoming title, which has been dubbed Project Ragtag.

The publication suggests that the game will be set in the period between "Star Wars IV: A New Hope" and "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back." It follows the story of an unlikely protagonist named Dodger. This shady character got his name from his persistency on avoiding the Imperial army. He has earned a spot on the empire's wanted list. He is being hunted down as he is suspected to have taken part in rebel activity, particularly on the destruction of the Death Star.

Dodger, who calls Alderaan home, ended up working for the Jabba the Hutt when his home planet got destroyed. Although it is not the best of circumstances, he plans on saving money enough to get him off the "survivors list." This plan, however, might not come to fruition as his time underground will make him rethink about his past and his future. Eventually, he finds himself siding with the rebel alliance.

Furthermore, the news outlet asserts that Dodger will be equipped with a light whip or a grapple stick and a blaster. His special move involves both weapons. While his left hand traps enemies with the whip, his right hand, armed with the pistol, will be the end of his opponents.

Actor and writer Todd Stashwick pens the "Star Wars" game with video game director and scriptwriter Amy Hennig.

The unnamed "Star Wars" title was first announced in 2015. Given that game development usually takes at least four to five years, fans should not expect it to launch anytime soon.

Visceral Games has yet to make an official statement concerning the said claims. Hence, gamers should take the latest reports with a grain of salt.