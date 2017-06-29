Vivo Fingerprint Sensor Review: Slow But Promising

Many smartphone users know that one of the challenges of the technology today is the fact that there are so many things that can go wrong when the mobile device is equipped with a home button that houses a fingerprint sensor. The danger lies in the fact that it is actually fragile. The solution to this is an under the display fingerprint sensor, a technology that Vivo showcased and Apple still lacks.

Facebook/vivoMobileIntPromotional picture of Vivo's under the display fingerprint sensor

Vivo's incorporation of the newest fingerprint technology was showcased in China, where potential buyers were able to get a firsthand experience of what it is like to have a smartphone equipped with Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint solution. The technology can tolerate the nuances of the skin, including sweat and dirt. Qualcomm's technology is also able to detect what it needs to detect through metal, glass, and aluminum.

Vivo incorporated Qualcomm's technology in the existing Xplay6. Engadget provided an in-depth review. First of all, the fingerprint sensor worked a lot slower than those on Apple and Samsung devices. The smartphone only allowed the consumers to register their fingerprint on a tiny section of the display, but Vivo has said that the goal is to make at least half the screen equipped with the fingerprint sensor.

Reports also indicate that while an under the display fingerprint sensor is promising, it may also be dangerous as the phone can be unlocked anywhere on the screen. Qualcomm has yet to propose a solution for that issue but that is because the technology itself has a long way to go. Vivo was indeed able to provide a sneak peek, but the developers will have to speed things up if they want to win the race against tech giants like Apple and Samsung.

Qualcomm will begin shipping the technology this month, and commercial sampling will be held in the fourth quarter of this year.