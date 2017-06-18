Vivo X11 Specs, Release Date: X9 Successor Will Be First to Feature On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor?

Vivo is shaping up to be the first mobile company to release a smartphone with an on-screen fingerprint scanner, a feat that many manufacturers are looking to achieve in their next flagship offering.

(Photo: Vivo)The Vivo X9.

The next big thing when it comes to biometric security on mobile is the onscreen fingerprint sensor. Rumors have it that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the first to show such technology.

However, the latest reports that Vivo will beat the South Korean tech giant to it. According to the reliable researcher Jiutang Pan, it will be the Chinese company is set to release the first device with onscreen fingerprint sensor in the next few months.

Pan even shared a video showing the optical fingerprint scanner at work in a prototype device although there is no word yet on how exactly the feature will work.

The handset on the four-second clip sported no home button, where a fingerprint sensor is usually embedded if not in the device's back. However, the user still managed to unlock the device.

Android Headlines note that the handset on the leaked clip looks a lot like the Vivo X9, which led the site to believe that the successor of the said device will likely be the one to debut the on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Per the latest rumors, the Vivo X11 will serve as the follow-up to the X9, which was released back in November last year.

Apart from the possibility of getting the honor to be the first device to boast such feature, the Vivo X11, as per The Android Soul, is also reportedly getting a bezel-less display.

Meanwhile, Pan also revealed that it will be Apple that will end up being the first non-Chinese manufacturer to introduce the feature, presumably with the iPhone 8.

Another report, on the other hand, suggested that Xiaomi and Huawei are also looking to release a new smartphone with the on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Interestingly, Vivo has announced a Shanghai event scheduled on June 28. It is suggested that this could be where the company will announce the device with the on-screen fingerprint scanner.