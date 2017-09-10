Vivo X20 Specs, Release Date: Midranger to Boast 6 GB of RAM and More Flagship-Level Features

(Photo: Vivo) The Vivo X9.

New details about the Vivo X20 have emerged in a brand-new leak as its release date draws closer, revealing some of its key specifications and features.

The leak comes out of Weibo and comes in the form of a live image revealing that the next Vivo offering will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the go-to for new midrangers like the Vivo X20.

Meanwhile, a leaked teaser also shows that the handset will also set itself apart from the others with a feature called the Face Wake, a facial recognition technology touted to unlock the phone in just 0.1 second.

Face Wake takes over after users press the power button and then double tap on the screen. Per Global Mobiles, it works like the one on the newly unveiled Vivo V7 Plus, but with differences that are yet to be detailed.

Past leaks and reports are suggesting that the Vivo X20 will boast a 5.8-inch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) full high-definition (HD) display that is set to boast 18:9 screen-to-body ratio to allow it to compete even with the top-of-the-line flagships by competition like the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and the Essential Phone.

More on the hardware side, the Vivo handset will apparently come with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is more than enough and should do wonders when it works together with the Snapdragon 660.

The Vivo X20 appears to have a robust camera department as well and is sure to be a hit with selfie lovers as it will reportedly sport a massive 24 MP snapper. On the back will be two cameras, one with 24 MP capability as well.

Android 7.1 Nougat will run the show while users should enjoy all these features for long hours, courtesy of the purported 3,500 mAh battery.

There is no word at the moment when the Vivo X20 will see the light of day, but with teasers already being prepared, it should be out soon.