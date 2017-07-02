Vivo X9S Specs, Release Date: 4 GB of RAM, Dual Camera Setup and More Revealed in Benchmark

(Photo: Vivo)The Vivo X9.

Days prior to its highly anticipated unveiling, the Vivo X9s is evaluated on a benchmark test by Geekbench, where some of its key specifications were shown.

It was revealed that the new Vivo offering will come with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display. For comparison, the Plus version of the device was listed with a 5.85-inch screen on the Chinese certification agency TENAA.

The benchmark listing also revealed that the Vivo X9s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, the latest midrange chipset from the manufacturer.

According to GSM Arena, it is possible that the Vivo X9sPlus, despite being a bigger version, will also be powered by the same processor.

The Vivo X9s was also revealed to come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage, which should be enough to power the midranger especially with the premium mid-tier chipset churning the power.

On the imaging side of things, the Vivo X9s will boast a 16 MP camera on the back. As it is always with offerings from the Chinese tech company, the device will also offer quite the selfie experience.

The Vivo X9s will come with a dual camera front-facing arrangement consisting of a 5 MP lens and a bigger 20 MP sensor to give users plenty of leeway when it comes to taking selfies.

The device will have Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. There is no word on the size of the battery although previous reports suggested the Plus version will get a 3,920 mAh battery. The standard model is expected to get a slightly smaller pack, possibly at 3,050 mAh.

With regard to the release date, the Vivo X9s and the X9s Plus are set to be unveiled in China on July 6. Details on the pricing and an international release are unknown at the moment.