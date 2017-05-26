Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade Release Date, Specs News: Hybrid Concept Revealed at Wörthersee

The Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade is a concept vehicle that sees the hot hatch with a hybrid powertrain for the first time. It is a one-off model that celebrates 10 years of the Wörthersee car show.

VolkswagenA promotional image for the Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade hybrid concept.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade was developed by 13 apprentices over the course of nine months.

"During the creation of their dream GTI, our apprentices learn about the complexity and future challenges of automobile production. They gain further experience in the use of digital technologies, the application of system technology and electro-mobility," said Peter Christ, head of automotive technology training for Volkswagen.

The Golf GTI hybrid is also in line with the German automaker's new focus on zero-emission vehicles following its much-publicized emissions scandal.

Under the hood, the Golf GTI First Decade comes with a 410-horsepower petrol engine that drives the front wheels and a 16-horsepower, 48-volt electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

Just by using an app on a tablet or the Mirror Link infotainment system, the hybrid hatch can be programmed to run conventionally with the engine only or all-electric using just the motor. Both systems can also be combined.

In all-electric mode, the Golf GTI First Decade can be used for zero-emissions driving when traveling short distances or during stop-and-go traffic. Regenerative braking also enables charging of the two batteries located in the rear of the hatchback.

In terms of design, the First Decade concept was inspired by the different shades of blue that can be seen in the water and sky in Wörthersee. The Atlantic Blue Metallic paint is accented by Satin Ocean Shimmer panels with glossy blue chrome foil. The First Decade concept also gains sporty elements such as a black honeycomb radiator grille, a Clubsport rear spoiler and 20-inch wheels.

Inside the cabin, the two-seat hatch comes with sports seats that can be electronically adjusted via an app on a smartphone or tablet. It also has massage and memory functions. The seats are upholstered with titanium black Nappa leather and Alcantara leather with blue accent stitching. There is also "10" badging on different areas to signify its commemorative status, as well as an 11-speaker, 1,690-watt sound system.