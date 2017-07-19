Volkswagen ID Release Date, Specs, Price News: What to Expect From Automaker's New EV

Volkswagen finally entered the world of electronic vehicles (EV) when they announced the all-new I.D. concept during the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

While VW may have entered the EV game a little late, they are hopeful that their ID concept will be widely accepted. It's also looking like VW is aiming for sustainability and longevity with the ID concept. Not only that, they are looking towards the future with ideas like a steering wheel that is able to retract into an instrument panel with just a push of a button and thus, giving more space for the driver.

Speaking of space, the concept photos provided by VW show that the ID is indeed more spacious as the battery is placed on the floor and the motor on the rear axle. The ID concept gives a whole new definition to leeway and comfort.

The acronym "ID" could mean a lot of different things, one of which is identification. Coincidentally, VW is planning on giving future ID users their very own Volkswagen ID in order for them to connect their EVs to a compatible smartphone. That way, drivers would be able to start and unlock their cars via their smartphone and would also be able to choose and store their own personal settings like temperature control and navigation.

According to the automaker, the ID concept would bid farewell to conventional keys in favor of a smart digital key which can be installed on a smartphone.

The ID, however, is still a concept but it is expected that production should begin sometime in 2019 or 2020. When released, VW's ID EV may possibly run at a maximum speed of 99 miles per hour (mph) and with an engine power of 125 horsepower.

As for the price, not much has been given yet but it has been reported that the ID may be $7000 to $8000 cheaper than the Tesla Model 3. This means that the ID may be priced at around $28000 or $27000 seeing as the Tesla Model 3's starting price is at $35000