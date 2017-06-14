'Voltron: Legendary Defender' Season 3 News: Aug. 4 Premiere Announced in New Trailer

Netflix has revealed the first trailer for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3, giving fans a glimpse of the team's new enemy.

YouTube/Netflix US & CanadaA screenshot of the Paladins from the Netflix original series "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

Season 2 left off with Emperor Zarkon's defeat at the hands of the Voltron Force. Prince Lotor, the emperor's son, will take over the reins as the new ruler of the Galra Empire in the next installment. While still mourning his father's death, the prince will continue Zarkon's mission to gain more power and inflict terror on everyone.

The trailer opens with the people celebrating the Voltron Force's victory against the enemy, thanks to the Blade of Marmora's help. Little did they know that Lotor will be entering the scene as the new villain, who wants to exact revenge on the people who killed his father. The prince's combat skills are also highlighted in the short clip, which suggests he is not only an intelligent leader but also an expert fighter.

According to Den of Geek, the complete voice cast will reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season. The lineup includes Kimberly Brooks as Allura, Josh Keaton as Shiro, Tyler Labine as Hunk, Jeremy Shada as Lance, Steven Yeun as Keith, Rhys Darby as Coran and Bex Taylor-Klaus as Pidge.

Despite winning the battle in season 2, the Paladins realized that they have a new problem when Shiro suddenly disappeared from the Black Lion. Reports note that it will be a while before they locate the black Paladin, making them a more vulnerable target.

Previous "Voltron" lore and several fan theories suggest Allura might step up to pilot the Black Lion. Showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos told IGN in February that some of the theories about Shiro's disappearance are completely valid to a certain extent, but fans will just have to wait and see how the story unfolds.

All episodes of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 will be released on Aug. 4 on Netflix.