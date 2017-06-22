'Voltron: Legendary Defender' Season 3 Release Date Revealed; Trailer Leaked

"Voltron: Legendary Defenders" season 3 is arriving on Netflix after a seven-month break. Like season 2, the third installment will consist of 13 episodes and will premiere this summer on the online streaming platform.

YouTube/Netflix US & CanadaA screenshot of the Paladins from the Netflix original series "Voltron: Legendary Defender."

The reboot of the classic '80s mecha anime has been highly successful since its debut in 2016. Dreamworks committed to finish 78 episodes, so fans can still expect these to come in quick succession.

A trailer was leaked earlier but was quickly taken down. The clip featured Hunk and Lance telling the Earth's population that they can no longer form Voltron. Lance is also piloting the red lion heavily reminiscent of the original series.

Another teaser for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" was released but was also taken down from the web. This trailer featured the voice of Lotor and showed Zarkon's forces taking out a planet's civilization.

Last season, the Paladins believed that they have successfully taken out the evil emperor. However, it was revealed in the finale that he survived the destruction of his Robeast Armor.

Now unable to form Voltron, the Paladins are facing an unseen threat. With Zarkon and his forces recovering, the Universe is once again in danger, and without the Paladins, it could very well fall into his clutches.

The series is less than halfway through its 78-episode run. Fans can expect three more seasons after the conclusion of season 3. And with such a commitment from Dreamworks and Netflix, expect top-quality storytelling for this reboot.

With a total of six seasons on the production line, fans who watched the original '80s anime as kids can now relive their childhood.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 is set to premiere on Aug. 4, 2017.