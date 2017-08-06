'Voltron: Legendary Defender' Season 4 Release Date News: New Episodes to Premiere in October 2017

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" seasons will be coming fast and often, following a change in the show's episode schedule. Even as season 3 of the show has just started on Friday, Aug. 4, the fourth season could be coming up soon after in October of 2017.

Facebook/VoltronOfficial A promo image for "Voltron: Legendary Defender." The fourth season could be coming soon after Season 3 wraps up later on October this year

The change, however, involved splitting the third season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" into two chunks, as was revealed during the DreamWorks TV Comic-Con panel in San Diego earlier this July.

Along with the reveal of Prince Lotor (Al LoCascio), son of Zarkon, fans also found out that day that season 3 of the show will be cut short, much to their initial dismay.

Before some could begin to worry that Netflix will not be coming through with their promise of 78 episodes of "Voltron" action, executive producer Lauren Montgomery was quick to explain the new schedule.

"The idea is to get you more 'Voltron' more often. It's in smaller doses, but you'll see it more," Montgomery assured fans.

Studio Mir director Joaquim Dos Santos expanded on the new episode batches in his interview with Entertainment Weekly. "That was something that was presented to us from I think meetings that happen on an executive level that are a little above our pay grade," he noted, referring to the decision to split season 3.

"Creatively, it actually it...it makes sense in this instance. We're excited people don't have to wait as long between seasons because that can get a little tedious, as well," he added.

With season 3 of "Voltron: Legendary Defenders" already out, fans won't have long to wait for the next run of "Voltron" episodes when this mini-season wraps up after seven episodes.

While the exact premiere date of the fourth season is still up in the air, Netflix does confirm that it will be out sometime this coming October.

The video below features the official "Voltron: Legendary Defenders" season 3 trailer.