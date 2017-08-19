'Voltron: Legendary Defender' Spoilers: Show's Opening Credits Might Need Some Updates

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 has a few details that might just make the opening sequence a bit inaccurate. How have things changed that will require some adjustments for the opening animation?

Facebook/VoltronOfficial A screenshot of Princess Allura controlling the Blue Lion in a promo trailer for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" on NetFlix.

With the third season, the cast of "Voltron: Legendary Defender" has been through a lot, including a shake-up with regards to who pilots which robotic lion. The opening sequence, however, remains the same for now, as Den of Geek noticed.

Fans are also wondering if, perhaps, the opening sequence will need some updates — not that there's something wrong with it. It's still an exciting clip, which shows the main characters, the Voltron lions, and Allura (Kimberly Brooks) and Coran (Rhys Darby) pitching in the battle against Zarkon.

Allura, however, is now a pilot herself, taking over the Blue Lion. Keith (Steven Yeun) is now in the Black Lion, as Lance (Jeremy Shada) controls the Red Lion. There's a new main character in Lotor (AJ Locascio) as well.

Lauren Montgomery, co-executive producer for "Voltron: Legendary Defender," along with executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, has a simple explanation for the seeming oversight. "That main title was a separate budget," they started to explain.

"We didn't have to use our shows budget for it because people wanted it and thought it was a good thing for the show," the producers added. Since it was a separate line in the accounts book, getting enough to add the changes in is just not easy to do.

The subject of shelling out a budget for the opening came up when it turns out that making that short clip was very, very costly. "I'm not gonna pay twenty thousand dollars to do that. I'm gonna go on vacation," Montgomery said, weighing his options between seeing Princess Allura drive the Blue Lion or going to a beach.

"If there's suddenly money that falls out of the sky we'll make that adjustment," Dos Santos assured fans, should that ever happen. To this, Montgomery jokes: "Start a kickstarter for us so we can have it happen!"