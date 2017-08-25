'Voltron' Plot Rumors: Show's Producers Explain Why Shiro Had to Return Soon

Facebook/VoltronOfficial A screenshot of Princess Allura controlling the Blue Lion in a promo trailer for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" on NetFlix.

When the second season of Netflix's "Voltron: Legendary Defender," ended with a cliffhanger, so many questions about the series were left unanswered. Luckily for fans, all the speculations about what happened to Shiro after the season 2 finale were addressed by the first few episodes of the third installment.

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" has just returned for its third season and the questions of what happened to Voltron and how the team will deal with his absence were answered. It can be recalled that in the season 2 finale, Shiro used one of his Black Lion's secret powers. However, just when Zarkon already seemed defeated, Shiro was suddenly missing.

Fans of the series know that in the second installment's finale, Shiro only disappeared and is presumed to be alive. The first few moments of season 3 found Keith struggling to fill Shiro's shoes as the leader of their team, which was in total chaos when the show returned. As Keith assumed the responsibility, the team reverted to the classic "Voltron's" lineup, as they found ways to bond again and efficiently work together.

To everyone's surprise, Shiro returned in episode 5, just when the team was about to pick up their pace. His quick return made a lot of fans wonder what was up with this surprising comeback and why the producers of the show had to make the character return this soon.

According to executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, there was a reason why Shiro could not come back much later on in the series. "We weren't allowed to from the executives. That's it. He had to come back. That's pretty much it. We wanted him to be gone for a much longer period of time and we weren't allowed to," he said.

The producers of the show revealed that their original idea for the season had to be changed because the executives did not like it. Now that Shiro is back and the Paladins finally do not need to deal with his absence, fans will know how the plot will move forward this season.