'Voltron' Season 3 Trailer, Latest News: Prince Lotor Stronger Than Ever While the Paladins Struggle in New Clip

(Photo: Netflix) The new promotional banner for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3.

Prince Lotor is prepared to destroy anyone and anything that stands in his way come the highly anticipated "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3.

In a new trailer for the web show's return, the villain can be seen putting together an impressive army keen on protecting the Galra Empire.

The clip, which ran a minute and 41 seconds, was released by Netflix to tease fans of the imminent release of new episodes.

Fans would love to know that "Voltron: Legendary" season 3 will be available to stream this week already — on Friday, Aug. 4 to be exact.

With strength in numbers on his side, Prince Lotor will be difficult to defeat in "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3. It does not help the Paladins that the Black Lion pilot is missing.

The new season of the animated series will have seven episodes only, much shorter than the first and second seasons, which had 11 and 13 episodes, respectively.

The good news is that a fourth season of "Voltron: Legendary Defenders" is already set in stone with the release date slated for October this year, which means it will not be a long wait.

The official synopsis for "Voltron: Legendary Defender" season 3 reads:

Prince Lotor rallies support from the Galra empire in wake of Zarkon's defeat. With an unpredictable new enemy on the horizon, the galaxy desperately needs Voltron. But the paladins struggle to find their bearings without Shiro. Can they come together in time to fight Lotor?

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and World Events Productions, "Voltron: Legendary Defender" is a reboot of the 1980s super robot anime television hits "Voltron: Defender of the Universe" and "Beast King GoLion."

The show has earned a massive fanbase since its release last year and is set to have 78 episodes all in all. Its success has spawned comic books, toys and action figures.

